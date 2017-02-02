Florida anti-Trump march canceled over safety concerns

Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Organizers have canceled a planned weekend protest march outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, saying they had concerns about safety.

Lead organizer Stephen Milo said in a statement Thursday that Saturday’s March to Mar-a-Lago is being canceled because of “the possibility of the march turning into an angry confrontational demonstration vs. a joyful show of unity” as originally envisioned.

The president is scheduled to be at Mar-a-Lago this weekend and will likely attend an American Red Cross fundraiser there Saturday night. The protest was to be aimed at the president’s moratorium on refugees from seven primarily Islamic countries.

Milo said the decision came after meetings with West Palm Beach police officials, whom he said were respectful and accommodating.

More than 2,000 people had registered on Facebook to attend the march.

