Dog lovers keep eye out for burglars at Clearwater dog park

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Dog lovers, beware. Several cars at Enterprise Dog park have been burglarized in recent months.

Jill Cresko and her dog Brie have been coming to the dog park for nearly a decade. Lately, Cresko has been keeping her eyes out for purse snatching burglars with sticky paws.

“They use a thing that breaks the glass so you can’t hear it,” she said.

Dog lovers are warning others about recent break-ins. Cresko called the police after seeing glass all over the parking lot one day.

“I’ve seen the police come in the parking lot, right after, and you see shattered glass on the ground,” she said.

People feel targeted, because the trail is off the beaten path. The trail leads away from the parking lot.

That puts people’s valuables out of their sight.

“If you walk in the back, and if they know anything at all about the trail, they know you’re not in view of the car. So, we all pass the word and we all talk to each other,” said another park goer.

“Whether you’re at the dog park, or you’re at the gym or the mall, anytime somebody leaves valuables behind and leaves them visible, you’re leaving yourself a great chance to be a victim,” said Rob Shaw, with the Clearwater Police Department.

He said a dozen cars at Enterprise Dog Park, were burglarized last year. Four alone happened in December.

“We investigate those every day, somewhere across the city, but, it’s not enough just to lock your cars, you also have to remove things out of plain site,” said Shaw.

Detectives say no burglaries were committed at the park in January.