St. Petersburg raises flag to start Black History Month celebrations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -The mayor, deputy mayor and other officials with the City of St. Petersburg, raised a flag outside city hall to mark the beginning of Black History Month Wednesday morning.

Black History Month is a celebration of African-American history and culture, celebrated throughout the country.

The flag is in honor of Carter G. Woodson, a historian who dedicated his life to the study of African-American culture and history. He is credited with helping launch Black History Month.

In South St. Petersburg, there is a museum that a lot of people may not even know is here, named in his honor.

“The Carter G. Woodson [museum] opened its doors in April of 2006,” said Terri Lipsey-Scott, chair of the Woodson Museum Board.

“And that’s a story that sadly is not enough, is not told often enough.”

The museum houses historical artifacts and serves as a space for local artists to display their work, like pieces by St. Pete artist Steven Ramsey.

“When folks in fact enter the doors, they are embraced by the history, the culture and the welcoming sense of the history that has certainly escaped many,” Lipsey-Scott said.

So important, the people who live around it made sure it happened. Fact is, the museum used to be the community center for the Jordan Park public housing complex, but residents willingly gave it up.

Although currently owned by the housing authority, there is an effort for the city to take it over.

“We are hoping to close potentially on the museum within the next 25-30 days,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.”We’ve been trying to get the lease finished and done with the Woodson itself.”