RIGHT NOW: Tampa mayor announces paid family leave; Manatees pick Super Bowl winner; USF police seek info about fake cop

Tampa mayor announces paid family leave; Manatees pick Super Bowl winner; USF police seek info about fake cop

Good afternoon! Today is Wednesday, February 1.

TODAY’S WEATHER
Comfortable and mostly sunny through the day. Warming trend continues with highs in the low 70s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES
Pasco school placed on lockdown after report of gun on campus. Read more
Man accused of impersonating officer to meet female USF student. Read more
Tampa mayor announces paid family leave for full-time employees. Read more
Mote Marine manatees Hugh and Buffett make their 2017 Super Bowl picks. Read more
Floridians may be required to register kayaks, paddleboards. Read more
Orlando shooter’s widow seeks jail release pending trial. Read more
Orphaned manatee calf ‘Emoji’ dies at Lowry Park Zoo. Read more
DON’T MISS IT
VIDEO: Budweiser accidentally gets political in Super Bowl ad. See here

 

