Tampa boaters concerned over possible new fees for kayaks, canoes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Enjoying a day on the river or water in your canoe or kayak could start costing you.

The state is considering a registration system and fees for non-motorized watercraft that are less than 16 feet long.

Many people choose to live in the Tampa Bay area because of the easy access to our waterways. Many boaters are calling this possible fee an inconvenience and unnecessary for what should be a free hobby.

A perfect day for Bill Fite is to wake up at his waterfront home, grab one of his three canoes and enjoy a day out on the water.

“I like the simplicity of it and most people that like canoeing and kayaking I think they’re to some degree minimalists,” Fite said.

Fite moved to Davis Islands more than 20 years ago from Virginia. He chose this location strategically so he could pursue his hobby of 40 years.

“You can escape on a boat quite easily and a lot of the wild and beautiful parts of Florida are best enjoyed from a boat,” Fite said.

Fite said he’s not trying to be cheap but a fee just doesn’t make sense.

“I don’t like the idea of something as unobtrusive as a canoe or kayak in the water or a small sailboat being charged just because it’s there,” Fite said.

In fact, he pays fees all the time.

“It didn’t bother me a bit when Fort Desoto started to charge, over in Pinellas County for the use of the park and ramps. It’s just very valuable land,” Fite said.

It’s unclear exactly what the registration system fees would be used for. If these fees do become mandated, Fite just said he hopes he gets something to show for it.

“I understand the government needs money at every level but again, I don’t know what this would be related to,” Fite said.

At this point this is just an idea that is being tossed around and discussed. It would have to pass through legislation before any money would be collected.