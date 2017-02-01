Pedestrian hit, killed on US 19 in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on U.S. 19 in Citrus County on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at US 19 and Dixieland Street.

The pedestrian was struck by two vehicles.

As of 8:15 a.m., the northbound lanes of Highway 19 are closed at Longfellow Street.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.