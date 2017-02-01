Pasco County high school went on lock down for possible gun threat

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Fivay High School initiated a precautionary lock down for a brief period today.
The school received reports that a student “may have brought a gun to school.”
The School Resource Officer quickly identified the student and determined he had a BB gun in his possession.
The Sheriff’s Office has taken control of the BB gun and the lock down has been lifted.
