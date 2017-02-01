Pasco Co. parents ‘frozen out’ of choosing schools during rezoning process

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco parents are fired up, fed up and frustrated.

They told 8 On Your Side they feel manipulated and misled by school leaders when it comes to the issue of rezoning students due to overcrowding.

At the heart of it all, there is heartbreak from parents who just want what’s best for their kids. They are fighting for their children’s rights, they said, but feel as though no one is listening.

On Wednesday night, they spoke from the heart as they sat with 8 On Your Side, speaking openly and honestly about the future of their children.

Tammy Ciske and her family moved from Wisconsin to the Longleaf subdivision

“We could have moved anywhere in the country. We came here specifically for the schools, and now we’re being kicked out those schools,” Ciske said.

Jim Stanley also spoke up, explaining, ”This is a problem that shouldn’t have been thrust upon us. We didn’t ask for it, we didn’t invite it, we didn’t cause it.”

Parents called it unacceptable and unfair that their children are being ripped from the comfort of their own schools and being sent to another overcrowded campus.

“I mean, I brought my family here, and I did what I needed to do, and now I’m no longer welcomed at that school,” Ciske said.

Katie Beckett has been vocal at Pasco school board meetings, addressing board members face-to-face. She said she feels defeated.

“It doesn’t seem like the school board is thinking about the kids. They keep saying, ‘I’m really, really sorry. I know it must be hard. But, we have to do it.’ They really don’t seem to care.”

Pasco school leaders, meanwhile, said that this has not been an easy decision, but rather, one that has taken long discussions and careful thought.

They explained to 8 On Your Side that board members have worked hard to come up with a compromise, hoping to help children who have to move schools. It is an option called “school choice,” where parents can apply for schools they prefer, if their child has to be rezoned.

However, Wednesday, on the very first day of the application process, the places parents wanted to opt in were actually frozen out, according to the Pasco School Board website.

“As it stands right now, they’re saying that school is frozen, Mitchell is frozen, it’s overcapacity,” said Stanley.

“When you reach capacity at [a] hotel, you do not ask guests to leave and be kicked out, you simply say – ‘no vacancy,’ and they simply move on to the next hotel that has vacancy,’ Ciske said.

Parents are so upset about this issue, they have filed three separate lawsuits, challenging the Pasco school district.

The school board is holding a closed door meeting to meet with attorneys on February 7th, however, 8 on your Side will be there, nearby, getting answers, as well hearing from both sides on this controversial issue.