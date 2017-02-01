Parents left in limbo after adoption agency closes doors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of would-be parents across the country are left in limbo after a national adoption agency, with offices in Tampa, shut its doors unexpectedly.

The National Adoption Center, based in Pleasanton, California, sent an email to clients late Tuesday afternoon, breaking the news.

The CEO of the company said they were forced to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy immediately.

“Stunning, shattering, just everything stops,” said Rebecca LeClair of Wimauma, who has been working with the company for years to adopt a baby.

Her life changed in an instant when she received that email, and she certainly wasn’t the only one.

“I mean, you spend a lot of time and a lot of money, and you’ve invested a lot of stuff into this process, and to know that you have to start again,” Heather Davis told News Channel 8.

The National Adoption Center maintained operations for 34 years and facilitated more than 4,000 adoptions, but were so bad off financially, they said, they shut down without warning.

“What can you do?” asked Rebecca LeClair. “We can’t control the fact that we can’t have kids, and now we put all of our time and effort into an agency for years to try and adopt, and it’s gone.”

“I believe the adoptive parents are currently stuck in limbo,” said Bay Area adoption attorney Jeanne Tate.

Tate said parents need to contact an adoption professional and keep track of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings.

“They should be monitoring the bankruptcy to make sure that they are early and often calling the trustee, putting in their claim and asking for the records that are necessary for their adoption,” LeClair advised clients of the agency.

The company said filing for bankruptcy was their only option, citing fewer potential birth parents and changing demographics.

“Now, we just got to look for more hope and start again,” Davis told News Channel 8.

LeClair said she lost thousands of dollars, but now has an attorney, and said there’s a good chance she’ll have the baby she’s always dreamed of.

As for all of the confidential paperwork at the Tampa office, staffers were seen carting off boxes of paperwork.

There is no word if the paperwork will be returned to rightful owners.

A representative from the Department of Children and Families told News Channel 8 they are working with the agency to help the parents. They are unsure, at this time, of what those next steps are.