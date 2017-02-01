Orphaned manatee calf ‘Emoji’ dies at Lowry Park Zoo

The 66-pound calf has been nicknamed “Emoji”. Lowry Park Zoo photo
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An orphaned manatee calf who arrived to the Lowry Park Zoo in late October has died, the zoo announced on Tuesday.

The zoo confirmed Emoji passed away early Monday morning.

The manatee arrived at the zoo with health concerns and a stomach full of debris and plastic bags.

“Emoji is a tragic illustration of the consequences that simple human actions, like throwing trash away in waterways has on the world around us,” the zoo said in the Facebook post.

The zoo said they remain steadfast in their commitment to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of manatees.

In memory of the calf, the zoo will continue to campaign to develop a manatee emoji.

