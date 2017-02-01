Mote Marine manatees Hugh and Buffett make their 2017 Super Bowl picks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) –  Who will win Sunday’s Super Bowl? Two manatees in Sarasota will let us know their picks on Wednesday morning and they’ve got pretty good track records for identifying Super Bowl winners.

Mote Aquarium’s resident manatees Hugh and Buffett will predict the Super Bowl for their 10th year in a row. Will they choose the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons as winner of Super Bowl LI?

Buffett has accurately predicted the Super Bowl winner eight of nine times and Hugh has been right five of nine times.

Hugh and Buffett serve as ambassadors for wild manatees. Each year, they help thousands of Mote Aquarium visitors learn about these endangered mammals and how to protect them.

“The Super Bowl predictions are much like target training; we place a square PVC pipe structure in the exhibit with a photo of each of the teams competing in the Super Bowl. Hugh and Buffett take it from there: They touch one of the two team logos,” said Kat Boerner, Manatee Research Supervisor.

Here is a record of Hugh and Buffett’s Super Bowl winner picks-

Super Bowl LI will take place at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 5, in Houston, Texas.

 

