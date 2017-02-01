Monster Jam trucks on display around Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monster Jam trucks will be on display around the Tampa Bay area Thursday before Saturday’s show at Raymond James Stadium.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the 10,000 pound monster trucks up-close and take photos with them at the following locations:

Grave Digger 2-6 pm

Metro PCS

2907 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tampa, FL 33607



Bounty Hunter 3-7 pm

Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel

28739 State Road 54

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Bad News Travels Fast 2-6 pm

Circle K

11320 Bloomingdale Ave.

Riverview, FL 33578

Monster Mutt Dalmatian 3-6 pm

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses

14932 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tampa, FL 33618

Monster Jam takes place at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster outlets, the Raymond James Stadium Box Office , by phone at 800-745-3000, or Monster Jam’s website.