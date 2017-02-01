Monster Jam trucks on display around Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monster Jam trucks will be on display around the Tampa Bay area Thursday before Saturday’s show at Raymond James Stadium.
Fans will have the opportunity to see the 10,000 pound monster trucks up-close and take photos with them at the following locations:
Grave Digger 2-6 pm
Metro PCS
2907 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Tampa, FL 33607
Bounty Hunter 3-7 pm
Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel
28739 State Road 54
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Bad News Travels Fast 2-6 pm
Circle K
11320 Bloomingdale Ave.
Riverview, FL 33578
Monster Mutt Dalmatian 3-6 pm
America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses
14932 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Tampa, FL 33618
Monster Jam takes place at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster outlets, the Raymond James Stadium Box Office , by phone at 800-745-3000, or Monster Jam’s website.