McDonald’s available for delivery on UberEATS in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – UberEATS and McDonald’s partnered to test delivery for more than 200 restaurants throughout Miami, Orlando, and Tampa Bay.

Customers can place McDonald’s orders via the UberEATS mobile app or at UberEATS.com, using the same account they would use to take Uber rides and track their order.

Peter Hsu, UberEATS Florida General Manager said, “People in Florida search for McDonald’s in the UberEATS app almost daily, so we’re excited to expand our reach and deliver what they’ve been craving.”

The full menu at participating McDonald’s Florida restaurants will be available for delivery with the exception of soft serve cones. McPick 2 and other promotional pricing offers may be excluded from delivery. An UberEATS booking fee applies to each order.