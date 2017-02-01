McDonald’s available for delivery on UberEATS in Tampa Bay area

600x338_Lila_Gross By Published:
100_mcdonalds-broken-arrow-ok

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – UberEATS and McDonald’s partnered to test delivery for more than 200 restaurants throughout Miami, Orlando, and Tampa Bay.

Customers can place McDonald’s orders via the UberEATS mobile app or at UberEATS.com, using the same account they would use to take Uber rides and track their order.

Peter Hsu, UberEATS Florida General Manager said, “People in Florida search for McDonald’s in the UberEATS app almost daily, so we’re excited to expand our reach and deliver what they’ve been craving.”

The full menu at participating McDonald’s Florida restaurants will be available for delivery with the exception of soft serve cones. McPick 2 and other promotional pricing offers may be excluded from delivery. An UberEATS booking fee applies to each order.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s