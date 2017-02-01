She is still a working actress, a producer, an activist, an author, a philanthropist, but Marlo Thomas is perhaps best known as “That Girl” — the star of the sitcom she executive produced in the mid 1960’s.

It was a groundbreaking show, the first show about a single, independent woman living and trying to find work as an actress in New York City… Now Marlo has turned That Girl into That Woman, a line of stylish clothing for HSN.

Daytime host Jerry Penacoli had the chance to sit down with the iconic actress, looking incredible in her 70’s, and she’s opening up like never before about her life, her husband Phil Donahue, and her rebellious past.