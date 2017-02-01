Marlo Thomas

Daytime Web Staff Published:
marlo-thomas-part-1

She is still a working actress, a producer, an activist, an author, a philanthropist, but Marlo Thomas is perhaps best known as “That Girl” — the star of the sitcom she executive produced in the mid 1960’s.

It was a groundbreaking show, the first show about a single, independent woman living and trying to find work as an actress in New York City… Now Marlo has turned That Girl into That Woman, a line of stylish clothing for HSN.

Daytime host Jerry Penacoli had the chance to sit down with the iconic actress, looking incredible in her 70’s, and she’s opening up like never before about her life, her husband Phil Donahue, and her rebellious past.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s