ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are looking for a man who they said walked into a CVS and stole almost $400 worth of deodorant and body wash.

Police said the incident happened on Jan. 17 at the store on 3rd Street South.

The man left the store without paying after filling a duffel bag with the hygiene products.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 727-893-7780 or by texting keyword “SPPD” and the anonymous tip to 847-411.