St. Pete PD: Man snatches elderly woman’s purse from car, while she’s in it

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a man after he stole an elderly woman’s purse from her car on Tuesday,

The incident happened at Publix, located at 3030 54th Avenue South, around 7 p.m.

The St. Petersburg Police office said the man stole an 88-year-old woman’s purse from inside her car in the parking lot, while the woman was in the driver’s seat.

Police said the man is white, wearing a grey ball cap with a brown bill, a dark sweater, dark pants and black shoes with white stripes.

He left Publix in a white Prius.

If you know the identity of this purse snatcher, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or you can text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411).

