Loan officer by day, mega truck driver by night, Lake Co. woman rides to honor parents

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s not exactly one of the Monster Jam monster trucks, but the almost 12 foot, six-ton truck Sabra Stilwell uses to sling mud all over the competition is definitely one monster of a truck.

“It’s so much fun. You are always getting stuck in the mud. When you are stuck, that means you are going deep [into the pit.] There is nothing like it,” said the five-foot-five Interlinc senior mortgage loan officer, as she took a break from mudding at the grand opening of the Central Florida Motorsports park in Lake County.

Stilwell is no stranger to playing in the mud. Ever since she was a little girl, her parents taught her how to do everything from wrestle with alligators, to change the oil in her car.

“My mom put me on a four wheeler with a clutch at nine-years-old, and I was doing wheelies, and she was scared to death. My dad raised me to have fun and that’s what life is all about,” Stilwell said as she showed News Channel 8 a picture of her as a toddler, helping her father inspect the under carriage of his truck.

“Ever since I was little, I was up there with wrenches and just trying to learn. Again, to this day, I can change my oil and fix my truck and work on things. I love the hands on part of it too,” Stilwell said.

“My parents were extremely outdoorsy. They raised me to be outdoorsy. Both passed away unexpectedly at two different times.”

To honor the memory of both of her parents, Stilwell likes to go mudding, gator wrestling and just about anything outdoorsy, to have a good time. Her mega truck she takes into the mud pit is even named “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy.”

“Alligators are my absolute favorite animal and it’s something that’s instilled with me. I love hunting, tackling, and wrestling them.”