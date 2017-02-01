Lakeland Regional Medical Center #1 in nation for ER visits

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland Regional Medical Center was ranked number one in the nation for the number of emergency room visits.

11 hospitals were ranked for having the most annual emergency room visits during the fiscal year 2016.

The totals represent the number of emergency room visits that were tallied at a single facility, rather than total ER visits for a whole health system.

Lakeland Regional Medical Center had 217,208 visits in 2016. LRMC far surpassed the hospital in the number two spot, Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, Texas which had 171,390 visits.

