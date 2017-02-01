Suspect in deadly Town N’ Country hit-and-run supposed to enter plea, fires lawyer instead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – David and Linda Lockhart have been praying for justice for more than a year.

It was October 2, 2015, when David’s father Lawrence was trying to cross Sheldon Road in Town N’ Country, when another driver hit his car and then fled the scene.

Surveillance video captured the crash and the woman walking away.

Tips soon led investigators to Jennifer Race, 29, who lives nearby. They arrested her and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and driving while license revoked, habitual offender.

She was supposed to enter a plea to the charges on Wednesday. That didn’t happen.

Race’s attorney, Michelle Lambo, explained the situation to Judge Thomas Barber.

“Your honor, after some discussions with my client, it is my understanding that she is wishing to hire new council at this point,” said Lambo.

“Okay, so we’re set to do a plea today, and now she says she wants to fire her lawyer and hire somebody else. Is that right?” said Barber.

“Yes sir,” Race replied.

Essentially, that means the case starts all over again. A new attorney has to familiarize him or herself with the case, by potentially interviewing possible witnesses and gathering evidence.

For Linda and David Lockhart, it’s a disappointing reality.

“I mean, it’s really hard. It’s even harder knowing the person who did it is showing no remorse,” said Linda. “They’re sleeping comfortable at home at night, in their bed.”

David Lockhart echoed his wife’s feelings of disappointment.

“It’s just, it’s devastating really. I mean, we’re going to start all over again? It’s been a year and a half now, and I thought justice would be served today. I actually did.”

Race told the judge she hasn’t hired a new attorney as of yet.

Judge Barber told her she’d better do it soon, as her next court date is 9 a.m. on February 17th.