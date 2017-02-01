Cops: Tampa boy, 16, murdered Pasco man during CraigsList meetup to sell dirt bike

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old Tampa boy is accused of murdering a Pasco father who was trying to sell his son’s dirt bike on CraigsList. Tampa police are asking for help finding a second suspect.

Detectives say James Beck, 44, of Holiday and his son arranged to meet Ramontrae Williams, 16, in Tampa after Beck’s son posted a notice on CraigsList about a dirt bike he was selling. The Becks traveled to Tampa with the dirt bike in the bed of their truck.

The Becks met with the two suspects at 7:03 p.m. on Tuesday at N. 18th Street and East 24th Avenue in Tampa. Detectives say it soon became clear that the suspects intended to rob the victims. One of the suspects shot James Beck and then the suspects took the dirt bike. Beck died from his injuries.

Tampa police officers were able to identify and locate Williams and found the dirt bike near Williams’ residence.

Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree, felony murder and armed robbery.

Detectives say they have strong leads in the search for the second suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.