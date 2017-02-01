Boy, 2, snatched out of mother’s hands at Pasco daycare now safe at home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Amber Alert was canceled for a 2-year-old boy missing from Pasco County after he was found safe with his father in Orlando.

The mother of Bane Wheeler was reunited with her son in Orlando and arrived back home in Pasco County around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The family didn’t want to talk and a man in the home was hostile toward a News Channel 8 crew.

Captain Eric Seltzer of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said that Daniel Wheeler is on felony probation.

Wheeler was involved in a custody dispute with Bane’s mother and traveled from Tennessee to Florida. Seltzer said a judge denied Wheeler’s request for emergency custody of his son on Tuesday.

Seltzer said that Wheeler then switched out cars, and received help from a friend to distract Bane’s mother outside of a daycare, located on U.S. 19, just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bane was “snatched out of his mother’s hands,” Seltzer said.

Hours later, authorities in Orlando located Bane with his father at a Doller General store on Edgewater Drive.

The child wasn’t physically hurt, investigators said.

“It means everything,” Seltzer said. “Whenever you have a case involving a child like this, you want a happy resolution and at the end of it we have that. He’s back and safe and unharmed.”

It’s not known what charges, if any, Daniel Wheeler faces.

A check of the Orange County Jail website doesn’t show a person by that name in custody.