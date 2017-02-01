Ask Dr. Jenny: IV Nutrition

Studies show that 35% of the population have difficulty swallowing pills, which includes vitamins. Here to discuss how injectable vitamins or IV therapy may be exactly what is needed to address deficiencies in essential vitamins that are causing you to be sick and tired, Is Dr. Jenny Wilkins, owner of AgeVital Pharmacy research and wellness.

To find out how Dr. Jenny and Age Vital can help you or to get tests to find more natural ways to live better you can reach Dr. Jenny and her team at Age Vital at 888-388-7237 or http://www.agevital.com