2 women arrested after baby’s body found in refrigerator

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA).- Two Arkansas women were arrested after police found a baby in a box inside of a refrigerator.

Mary Williams, 38, and Vickie Falconio, 64, face felony charges of concealing a birth and abuse of a corpse.

According to police, Franklin County Detention inmate 38-year-old Mary Williams said she was having abdominal pain from birth. Williams told the medical staff that she had a baby and “disposed” of it at her home.

Police went to the residence and later found remains of a baby, which was born between Jan. 19 and Jan. 23, stored in a cardboard box in the kitchen refrigerator, according to police.

Williams and another woman, 69-year-old Vickie Falconi, were arrested on felony charges of concealing a birth and abuse of a corpse. The baby’s remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Additional charges will be reviewed pending the results of that autopsy.

