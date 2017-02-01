2 Fla. high school teachers facing termination for cheating allegations

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Indian River County teachers could be fired after a superintendent said they helped students cheat to increase their performance-based pay, WPTV reported.

WPTV reports Superintendent Dr. Mark Rendell recommended termination for Alison Moody and Ralph Vaughn.

The superintendent sent a letter to bother teachers outlining the allegations made against them.

Rendell said that Vaughan taught in the Career and Technical Education area since 2013.

He said Vaughn took computerized, industry certification tests before the students, breaching testing confidentiality requirements.

Vaughn is accused of logging onto the test using names like “George Washington” and “Speedy Gonzales.”

Rendell also said Vaughn would allow his students to see the questions, and then have them unplug their computer wires, causing the test to “freeze” overnight so students could resume the test the next day.

He said he did it to make sure the students could take the test without problems and with enough time, WPTV reports. Rendell said it violates testing protocols.

Moody also taught in the area. Rendell claims she also took the test before students, then showed them the actual exam, and gave them the questions to prepare beforehand.

Rendell said because of this, students’ tests were invalidated for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years, causing them to lose industry certification.

Their actions also constitute attempted fraud, according to Rendell, as they are eligible for industry certification bonuses of $2,000 per year, as well as yearly salary increases, for student industry certification performance.

Staff members are reviewing transcriptions and meeting with students and parents to discuss any changes.

Vaughn and Moody will be recommended for termination at a board meeting on Monday.