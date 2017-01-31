You Paid For It: Pasco Tax Collector questions $82 oil change bill

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano makes his living collecting your taxes —that’s his constitutionally elected job— but apparently Fasano doesn’t care to spend those tax dollars on what he considers overpriced oil changes for his fleet of government vehicles.

Fasano now has a feud going with a Jiffy Lube store in Lutz that he says charged one of his employees $82 for a basic oil change. Fasano says he’s made several appeals to Jiffy Lube for an adjustment on that bill without success.

Fasano said on Facebook that it will be the last time any of his Pasco County Tax Collector vehicles will be serviced at Jiffy Lube. Fasano said a lot more to us on the phone and we will be speaking to him in person about the charges.

We also hope to speak to Jiffy Lube managers about pricing policies and whether the Pasco Tax Collector’s employee received the normal rate for oil changes for his official vehicle, or some sort of special charge.

Going to bat for a public agency that claims to have paid too much of your money for a service is a new twist for our You Paid For it reports. See how it all works out tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.