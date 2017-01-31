Woman finds decapitated frog on store-bought bananas

(WFLA) — A woman in the United Kingdom was surprised to find a dead Dominican frog on her bananas.
Claire Todd says she bought a bunch of fair trade bananas from her local market.
But, when she reached into the bag a day later, she found a rather unusual creature stuck to her fruit.
A dead and decapitated frog was stuck to one of the yellow peels of the banana cluster.
Todd posted a picture of the dead amphibian on her Twitter page. She captioned the photo saying, “So I bought these fair trade bananas yesterday @AldiUK and I have just found a lovely Dominican dead frog in them!”
