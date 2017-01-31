Watchdog group trying to obtain deleted messages from former head of PTC

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Kyle Cockream was once the head of the Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission, an agency that oversees cab companies, limo services and ambulances.

He was also at the center of an investigation into the PTC’s relationship with the heads of companies he was charged with regulating.

Cockream resigned, but his actions before he left the job are now the subject of a new investigation.

The Sunshine Group made a public records request to find out about his relationship with the cab companies.

In court on Monday, an attorney for Hillsborough County revealed Cockream wiped his phones clean of data, including his company phone, his personal phone and the phones of six PTC employees.

Records obtained by News Channel 8 show Cockream frequently called phones belonging to lobbyists and the heads of local cab companies.

“So, what we conclude from that is there are definitely hundreds of missing public records,” said attorney Andrea Flynn Mogensen, with the Sunshine Group.

The records that are available so far do not show what the text messages say.

“It’s very unusual. I am not aware of any other case in the state of Florida where the cell phones of an entire agency have been gathered and wiped,” said Mogensen.

An attorney for Cockream said his client was trying to preserve the public records and wiped the phones clean instead.

“So, we are interested in the content, we are interested in what was really going on during that time period, and of course, we are extremely interested why those records were not preserved,” said Mogensen.

An attorney for Hillsborough County confirmed the county is now issuing subpoenas to several third parties to try to obtain the records that will show what the deleted text messages contain.