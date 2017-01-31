Tampa business owners learn about cyber security

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Tuesday, dozens of small business owners from Tampa Bay gathered at The Florida Center for Cybersecurity at USF for an event called, “Defeating Ransomware.”

Ransomware is a growing threat in the United States, and several experts attended the event to answer questions.

U.S. Navy Vice Admiral (Ret.) and former Director of National Intelligence Mike McConnell said there are several ways to protect yourself and your business from ransomware.

He encourages having a backup system installed on your computers so that recovery can happen quickly. He also says education is key. If you are a business owner, teach your employees what they need to know for prevention, and for recovery.

Ransomware can happen in the blink of an eye.

“The perpetrator will normally judge what they can extract from the company,” said Vice Admiral McConnell. “What they can pay. Another trick they use is to say, we’ve scrambled your data and you have 24 hours to pay us $10,000. If you don’t pay it 24 hours it’ll go to $20,000 and if you don’t pay it within 48 hours, you’ll never get your data back. That puts huge pressure on a small company.”

A victim of ransomware will most likely get an email from the perpetrator with either a link or an attachment.

“When you try to download your data, it’s all encrypted. You can’t recover it,” said McConnell.

A big question people have is, “Is it illegal to pay the ransom?” McConnell said it’s a case by case scenario.

“It’s not necessarily illegal unless you are paying it through some sanction group that shouldn’t be receiving the payment.”

For small business owners like Dell Rabinowitz, the event was eye-opening. She recognizes that ransomware is a growing problem, especially for small business owners.

“It makes you think, what does my company have that someone would want enough to send me ransomware,” said Rabinowitz.

A lot of hackers will use social media sites like LinkedIn to find out enough information about an individual or company to send ransomware.

For instance, if an individual is posting about an upcoming event their company is taking part in, a hacker can use that information to send an email that looks unsuspecting. However, the faulty link, once opened, will be what they can use to get all of the company’s information to use for ransom.

McConnell suggests being vigilant in what you post online. If you get an email you weren’t expecting, it’s always a good idea to follow up using an outside channel.