Suspect arrested in Boost Mobile robbery, kidnapping

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police caught the suspect who robbed a Boost Mobile store Sunday evening and held an employee against her will.

New Port Richey detectives say around 5:15 p.m. John McCarthy entered the Boost Mobile store located at 6318 U.S. Hwy 19 and spoke to the female clerk about purchasing a cell phone.

The clerk went into a room in the back of the store to look for a phone.

Police said while she was in the room, McCarthy locked the front door. When she exited the room, investigators said McCarthy grabbed her by the hair and held a knife to her throat and pinned her against a wall. The clerk cut her hand on the knife while trying to push McCarthy away.

Police said McCarthy took money from the register and fled in an unknown direction.

During the course of the investigation it was determined McCarthy threw a piece of paper in the garbage while inside the store.

The paper was a receipt from a nearby Dollar General store. The receipt contained an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card number. Video was obtained from the Dollar General store and investigators began tracing who the EBT card belonged to. The card was traced back to John McCarthy who was known by detectives.

The clerk was able to positively identify McCarthy from a photo pack line-up.

McCarthy was just released from prison on December 14, 2016 after serving a five years for a sex offense. McCarthy is a registered Sex Offender and his listed

address is 7815 Niagara Drive in Port Richey Florida.

Investigators arrived at the Niagara Drive address and found that McCarthy was not sighted there in days. McCarthy was later found residing at 6641 Bandura Drive New Port Richey Florida while officers were investigating an incident unrelated to this one.

McCarthy was taken into custody without incident. During questioning he police said he admitted to the robbery stating he was hungry and needed the money.