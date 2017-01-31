Student arrested after making threats against Tarpon Springs High School

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Tarpon Springs say a student has been arrest for making threats against the high school he attends.

Police say they were made aware of the threats on January 31 after two students approached a school resource officer. The students stated that Jordan Wajerski, 16, made comments on Friday afternoon about wanting to “place a destructive device in the vicinity of the high school cafeteria to harm fellow students and cause damage to the school,” police said.

Investigators say, Wajerski also told students of his desire to harm the school’s resource officer and law enforcement officers that would respond to the area as a result of the “discharge of the device.”

Wajerski was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device, a second-degree felony.

Officials said they searched the teen’s home and did not find any evidence of a device or any materials that may be used to make such an item.

He is in the Pinellas County Juvenile Detention Center.