Student arrested after making threats against Tarpon Springs High School

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
police-lights

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Tarpon Springs say a student has been arrest for making threats against the high school he attends.

Police say they were made aware of the threats on January 31 after two students approached a school resource officer. The students stated that Jordan Wajerski, 16, made comments on Friday afternoon about wanting to “place a destructive device in the vicinity of the high school cafeteria to harm fellow students and cause damage to the school,” police said.

Investigators say, Wajerski also told students of his desire to harm the school’s resource officer and law enforcement officers that would respond to the area as a result of the “discharge of the device.”

Wajerski was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device, a second-degree felony.

Officials said they searched the teen’s home and did not find any evidence of a device or any materials that may be used to make such an item.

He is in the Pinellas County Juvenile Detention Center.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s