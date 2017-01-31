St. Pete City Council member diagnosed with breast cancer, emphasizes importance of early detection

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg City Council member was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is now urging others to take early detection seriously.

Darden Rice sent an email to friends and residents revealing her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

“I’ve always championed transparency and have been straightforward with my friends, family, colleagues, and constituents. You have placed your trust in me – for that reason I am disclosing a deeply personal issue in my life: I have been recently diagnosed with breast cancer,” Rice wrote.

“I am fortunate to have a very strong outlook. My doctors and I are confident in my treatment plan. I expect to fully recover and be back at work shortly.”

Rice wants other women to make sure they get annual breast cancer screenings.

“Early detection saves lives. I encourage women to take annual breast cancer screening seriously. It will save your life,” she wrote.

Rice also said she will be announcing her campaign for re-election in two weeks. For now, she is asking for privacy for herself and her family to adjust to the diagnosis.

Rice was elected to the St. Petersburg City Council in 2013 and serves as Vice Chair. She represents District 4. She has lived in St. Pete for almost 20 years.