South Tampa man reported missing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is begging for help as he searches for his husband, who has been missing since Friday.
Mark Dunn was last seen around 6 p.m. near the Holy Hog BBQ at the intersection of Grady and Henderson but since then, no one has heard from him.
Dunn is described by his husband as a loving, positive man. A man who just wouldn’t leave. “Hoping I wake up and it’s just a bad dream. You just never expect yourself to be in this situation,” said Russ Smith.
Smith saw Mark at their house last Friday at 11 am. He never thought this much time would pass before he would see his partner again.
“I’ve certainly watched other news programs where people plea for their loved ones to come home and it’s certainly not something you want to have to understand.”
Russ said his husband was supposed to get some medical results on Friday, but doesn’t know if he ever got the news or not.
“I think that weighed on him a little bit about the potential for it to be something malignant I guess.”
All of Mark’s personal items were left at a friend’s house, including his cell phone. Russ has no way of reaching him but if he could, he’d have this message for his husband of 8 years.
“I want you to be back home and we miss you.”
A Tampa Police Department detective has been assigned to the case. If you know anything, you are asked to call police.
TOP CLICKED STORIES OTHERS ARE READING RIGHT NOW:
- Dad sentenced for attack on teen who propositioned daughter on Florida cruise ship
- Former Hillsborough leader accused of wiping texts from 8 county phones before investigation
- Straz Center offering $25 tickets to WICKED
- Manatees snuggle to keep warm near Apollo Beach
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.