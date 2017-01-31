South Tampa man reported missing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is begging for help as he searches for his husband, who has been missing since Friday.

Mark Dunn was last seen around 6 p.m. near the Holy Hog BBQ at the intersection of Grady and Henderson but since then, no one has heard from him.

Dunn is described by his husband as a loving, positive man. A man who just wouldn’t leave. “Hoping I wake up and it’s just a bad dream. You just never expect yourself to be in this situation,” said Russ Smith.

Smith saw Mark at their house last Friday at 11 am. He never thought this much time would pass before he would see his partner again.

“I’ve certainly watched other news programs where people plea for their loved ones to come home and it’s certainly not something you want to have to understand.”

Russ said his husband was supposed to get some medical results on Friday, but doesn’t know if he ever got the news or not.

“I think that weighed on him a little bit about the potential for it to be something malignant I guess.”

All of Mark’s personal items were left at a friend’s house, including his cell phone. Russ has no way of reaching him but if he could, he’d have this message for his husband of 8 years.

“I want you to be back home and we miss you.”

A Tampa Police Department detective has been assigned to the case. If you know anything, you are asked to call police.

