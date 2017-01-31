South Florida farmer offers reward for missing tortoises

Published:
South Florida farmer offers reward for missing tortoises
Courtesy: Faceboom / Phil's Berry Farm

MIAMI (AP) – A couple of tortoises named Speedy and Dots are missing from a South Florida farm and their owner says they were stolen.

Phililp Marraccini says the 65-pound tortoises were taken Friday night from the petting zoo at Phil’s Berry Farm in southern Miami-Dade County. He’s taken to social media, contacted Miami-Dade police and is asking for the public’s help.

Marraccini said the tortoises are each 25 years old and go wholesale for between $800 and $1,000. But he says it’s more than the money. It’s about someone coming onto his property and taking animals that he considers part of his family. He says he has the turtles so children can see them at the petting zoo.

He says he’s offering a reward for their safe return.

