Social Media Experiment

5 Ways to Balance Life & Social Media

Millions of people use social media on a daily basis. There are a lot of advantages to social media. Social media can platform your business, help you to keep up with friends and family and even give support during challenging times. But with those advantages, come disadvantages. Just as with most things in life, you need to balance the pros with the cons.

Think about cake, chocolate and cookies. Yum, good thought. Those are some of the tasty and awesome things in life. But if you over indulge, they can do harm to your body. You don’t have to completely rid of cookies you just need to use moderation. Same goes with social media. Moderation is key.

Here are 5 ways you can better balance life and social media:

Don’t Compare

We have all done it. We look at all the amazing pictures of people on social media and wonder, what are they doing that I am not? You see a picture of a couple and their child in the Bahamas, smiling with Palm trees in the background. Meanwhile, you are stuck in the office working for a boss you hate. In some fashion, we all have felt that feeling for a moment. But, what is important to realize is that what you are seeing is just a moment in time on social media for that person. I call it the demo reel or highlight reel. You are seeing a bunch of the best clips of people’s lives. What is dangerous about this highlight reel is that you are comparing a bunch of people’s best moments to your entire life. This can decrease confidence and be very discouraging. It can be so discouraging that you may get off track on your own goals and not even have the confidence to set goals to begin with.

The Fix

When you are scrolling through social media, get real. Understand that every single, and yes, I mean every single, person that you are viewing has faced trials and tribulations. They have all been discouraged, faced fears and got off their path at one point or another. That’s because we are all on the same journey of life. There are ups and downs. Cut the ruminating during and after your time on social media and accept that you saw a moment in time for someone, and recognize you can’t realistically compare their one moment in time to your entire life.

Limit Your Time

Some people spend hours a day on social media. Can you imagine if you got back hours per day? Imagine the goals you could achieve. Not everyone spends hours per day on social media, but many of us spend more time than we think we do. Five minutes in the morning, 15 minutes at lunch and 20 minutes at night; that adds up. What if you took 30 of those 40 minutes back? Could you get that run in? Could you read a chapter in a book? What are your 2017 goals? Would an extra 210 minutes a week help you work toward that goal? By limiting your social media time you increase the ability to get some time back in your day to help you achieve bigger goals.

The Fix

Start by becoming more aware of your social media time. Take the next two or three days to be honest and track how many minutes you spend on social media. Then, cut that time in half and take the time you get back to do something healthy for your mind or body. You may begin to feel more productive and happy. If you feel you can’t get away from social media because you need to make posts for your business. Take time to look into programs where you enter in your social media for the week or month and it automatically releases it for you each day. This will keep you off social media, where you may blend doing business with checking your personal profile.

Avoid Distractions

Social media can be such a distraction. While in the middle of a project or assignment you get a pop up on your phone that says “John Doe just followed you.” You either are distracted by wondering who John Doe is, or you quickly check Twitter to see who John Doe is, how many followers he has, and if you should follow him back. This two minute distraction soon becomes 20 as you look at John’s Page, thank him for following you and then scroll through Twitter. You soon remember to check your Facebook, and well, the ball keeps cycling.

The Fix

When you are working on a project or assignment, be sure all social media tabs on your computer are closed. Do not enable push notifications on your phone for social media. This way, you are not alerted when someone follows you, likes a post, etc. Research shows it takes 15 minutes to get into flow (or the zone). When you are interrupted, it takes that much time to get back into the zone. Don’t’ waste your time, avoid distractions and use social media as a reward for getting work done.

Don’t Worry About Being “Liked”

Some people use “likes” on social media as way to boost confidence and get approval. While it is okay to want people to like your posts, be sure of two things: First, that you do not post out content and then hover over your social media to see every single like that comes in. That is a waste of your time and energy. Second, that you are not posting a picture or content to feel personally validated. Be sure that you are happy and approved with yourself, don’t give that control out to others.

The Fix

If you are that person that makes a posts and hovers over social media to see every like that comes in, instead, make a posting and put a time limit to checking your social media. For example, post your content and then check your social media 30 minutes later. Go work on a goal or task and then as a reward check your social media status. If you are that person that posts to gain acceptance from others, complete an honest self-check of all sectors of your life: physical, emotional, spiritual, relationship, social, financial, professional, leisure, etc. and make sure that you are content with where you are in those areas of life. If you feel off in one or more of those areas, take the time you spend on social media and instead channel it into improving the area in your life that you feel needs some working on.

Put Your Main Life Roles First

Many of us use social media in our down time. However, we first have to make sure that our down time is really down time. Sometimes, those we love most (including yourself) are missing us and that downtime could be spent improving those relationships. For example, the parents who use social media at the dinner table may be missing opportunities to ask their children about their day (you will find out so much information about a child’s life right at the dinner table- just ask them!). Or, when you are on social media and around your partner, you may miss opportunities to touch or learn more about each other. And, when it comes to you, if you are on a walk alone and flipping through your social media, you may miss the butterfly in front of you or an amazing thought/idea that your mind may have. Alone time is a great time for self-reflection and the generation of new and potentially successful ideas.

The Fix

During important moments like dinner with the family, time with friends, date night, nature walks,etc. put your phone away. If you want to take photos on your phone, grab your discipline and will power and only use the phone for taking photos. Make the commitment to yourself that you will not swipe the push notifications or post the photo you just took onto social media. Make the commitment that you will be present and in the moment for these important events. You can always post the photos you take later on. When you are alone with yourself, set the phone aside for at least the first 15 minutes and take time to reflect. The goal here is to be sure that you have given quality time and attention to those people (including you) you love and care for before you give your time to social media.