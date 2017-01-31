Should gun stores have more regulations?

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Local law enforcement are furious, but they can’t make gun store owners lock up their stashes any tighter.

Local gun stores seem to be in thieves’ cross-hairs lately. They are busting in and hauling out as many guns as they can grab.

More than 200 guns have been stolen in recent months and have claimed at least one young mother’s life.

The most recent burglary happened over the weekend.

It only took thieves a few minutes to steal nearly 50 guns from a Lakeland gun shop that had been burglarized before. Polk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglar alarm that indicated glass breakage around 4 a.m. Sunday at Guns Galore.

Deputies arrived within three minutes and discovered the front door lock was broken, as well as glass gun cases inside the building.

At least 46 handguns were stolen. K9 deputies searched the area, but were not able to find any suspects.

“These guns all go to criminals, they all go to the streets,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Judd has called out the gun store owners for not beefing up security.

“Gun store owners have a moral and an ethical obligation to protect their guns,” he said.

Extra security measure are up to a store owner, not required by law.

House Democratic Leader Janet Cruz would like to see that change.

“I think that everyone should lock up their guns, especially a gun store. Why don’t we just listen to the police chiefs? Why don’t we listen to the sheriffs?” she said.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran said we’ll the opposite will likely happen.

“I think the House is going to be focused much more on less regulation, not more regulation.”