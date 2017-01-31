Sarasota police searching for missing, endangered 88-year-old man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police officers are searching for a missing, endangered man.

Anthony Shulenski, 88, was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Buckeye Circle in Sarasota.

Shulenski suffers from a medical condition.

Police described him as 5’6” and 150 pounds.  He was last seen wearing jeans, a black T-shirt mentioning Desert Storm and a green ball cap.

He was last seen driving a white Kia Sedona with Florida specialty tag (In God We Trust) 9976IS.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 316-1199.

