Passport photo leads to arrest of flasher in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police got a big break while they were searching for a flasher. They said the man left behind a clue that led to his capture.

The neighborhood along Johannesburg Road is a quiet, family-friendly place.

“There are kids, there are kids in the corner there, there are kids down here,” said neighbor Judi Bowerman.

On Friday afternoon, a woman was walking down the road with her toddler when she was approached by a man in a black, button down shirt.

Police said the man smiled at her, exposed himself, then ran off.

“It’s hard to believe! Not in our neighborhood,” said Bowerman.

When officers arrived, they realized this was a case similar to one earlier in the day.

A man with a similar description exposed himself to a clerk at a Walgreens a few miles away.

Officers soon discovered a customer matching the description took a passport photo that day. When they pulled the photo, they found their suspect.

Jonah Almira, 36, was identified and immediately arrested. In the picture, he was even wearing a black button down shirt.

“It was so brazen and so unbelievably dumb,” said Bowerman.

Police said Almira was foolish, but the crime he committed was very serious.

He was charged with a felony for exposing himself to a child.

Police are worried if he did this on his way home, he could have done it to others. If you know anything, call North Port police.