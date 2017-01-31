Hillsborough woman blames speeding boats for killing manatee she tried to save

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area woman wants boaters to be more careful after a manatee that was severely injured by a boat died while she was trying to save it.

“It’s uncalled for. It’s one of the things that can be prevented,” said Jennifer Lewis-Hefner, who lives with her husband Eddie Hefner in the Apollo Beach area.

The couple volunteers with the Owl’s Nest Sanctuary and around 5 p.m. on Gasparilla Saturday, they went to Apollo Beach to release a pelican they had rescued after it became entangled in fishing line. After releasing the pelican, they walked toward the water to make sure it was okay. That’s when they saw a family videotaping a manatee.

Jennifer and Eddie walked closer and saw that the manatee was on its back and was injured. Eddie walked over to the manatee and turned her over and saw that she had fresh, deep, bleeding, gashes on her head. The couple was told that three other manatees had pushed her in to get her away from the boats in the area.

Jennifer and Eddie tried to keep the manatee from floating away, so they could get her medical attention. Sadly, the manatee died a few minutes later.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Biologist Andy Garrett said a necropsy performed on the manatee on Monday determined that a watercraft caused the death of the adult female manatee. “It was a nasty blow to the head,” said Garrett, who is also the manatee rescue coordinator for the state of Florida.

Garrett said it would be hard to pinpoint the exact day the manatee was hit by a boat, but he said the severity of the manatee’s injuries – several penetrating wounds and a skull fracture– and her quick death would indicate she was likely injured in the 24 to 48 hours prior to her death.

Jennifer Lewis-Hefner took to Facebook to express her frustration at the death of this gentle creature. She thinks one of the many boaters who she saw speeding in the manatee zone on Gasparilla Saturday may have hit the manatee.

“Thanks to a boater today your speed and propeller killed this manatee . I hope your blatant disregard of following the rules and partying are worth it. May karma get you!!!” she wrote on Facebook.

“Slow down where it says slow down. It’s cold out and all the manatees are in. Hope you proud of yourself!!! RIP gentle creature,” Jennifer added.

A large number of manatees migrate to the Apollo Beach area during the winter months, so they can bask in the warm water that flows from the TECO power plant there. TECO even has a manatee viewing area so people can watch the beloved creatures.

A lot of boats are in the area as well and not all of the boats adhere to the no wake zone rules. Jennifer says she often sees boats speeding in the area. “It’s very heartbreaking,” she said.

Jennifer says one way to save the lives of manatees and to get boaters to slow down is to have FWC start patrolling the area and setting up speed traps, kind of like how it’s done on the roadways.

Once boaters start getting tickets for speeding, they’ll slow down. Money from tickets would benefit FWC wildlife efforts and the lives of manatees would be saved. “You’d be killing two birds with one stone,” she said.

You can report speeding boats or injured manatees to FWC at (863) 648-3200.