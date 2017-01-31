Gasparilla Distance Classic training tips

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As you continue to train for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic we asked Anthony Bellapigna with the Downtown Tampa YMCA what we should know about training for the races.

Find a time you think you can manage based on the amount of time you have and your level of experience. I suggest at least 20-30 minutes. Start out with a run/walk with a 1:1 ratio or 1:2 ratio based on your level. 1 minute of running to 1 or 2 minutes of walking. Go 10-15 minutes in one direction and then turn around. If your finding this too easy increase the amount of running time while maintaining the same amount of walking time until you can run for most of the time.

After you feel comfortable running for at least 5 minutes and walking for 1 minute, figure out how much distance you can cover and increase that distance until you can cover your race distance (5k=3.1 miles) running the entire distance.

I suggest running at least 3 days a week to as many as 6 days. It’s always good to have at least one rest day.

3 other components to a good running program are strength/resistance training, cross training, and recovery runs.

Strength/resistance training is best performed in a gym but can be done at home with exercises including squats push-ups planks and crunches. Even though you are running you still want to incorporate leg strength training in your program because it helps develop the strength to keep your form while running. Form in the sense that it will help you keep upright instead of in a hunched over running posture. Strengthening the upper body and core are also important for the same reasons.

Cross training is any other type of cardiovascular exercise that’s not running including walking, swimming, biking, and rowing. This is important to help stimulate different muscles than the ones you use for running but still strengthening the cardiovascular system.

Recovery runs are helpful but often neglected and may be for a more advanced runner than a beginner. It’s basically running a shorter run and at a slower pace than your normal training runs and should come after a long hard run. The reason is to help boost your running fitness by exercising in a fatigued state. Just like bodybuilders try to grow muscle by pushing their bodies beyond failure so do elite runners by incorporating recovery runs after a really tough run.

Stretching after your runs is also a good idea to help with flexibility and recovery. Stretching the leg muscles primarily the quads, calves and hamstrings helps elevated some of the discomfort from your run. It is also a good idea to stretch after your runs than before because your muscles are warmed up afterward as opposed to being tight before hand. I would recommend some sort of dynamic warm-up with movement of the legs like a set of lunges or some squats before a run instead of stretching.

This week’s trail to spotlight is the Weedon Island Preserve in Pinellas County.

http://www.weedonislandpreserve.org/