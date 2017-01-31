Flu activity on the rise in Fla., Hillsborough, Pinellas see increase

(WFLA) – Flu activity is on the rise, and according to the Florida Health Department, peak activity is still ahead.

Influenza activity remains at an elevated level in the state, and increased activity is still expected for several weeks.

The Health Department reported mild flu activity in Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota counties, while Pinellas County is experiencing moderate flu activity.

Both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are seeing an increase in influenza cases.

A child with an underlying health condition and no reported vaccination died of the flu last week.

The child’s death is the third flu-related pediatric death reported so far in Florida this flu season.

Two outbreaks have been reported in the state, one at a Marion County correctional facility and the other at a St. Lucie County long-term care facility.

A majority of states have reported widespread flu activity this week.