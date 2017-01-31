Floridians may be required to register kayaks, paddleboards

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Florida residents may soon be required to register kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and other nonmotorized recreational watercraft.

A citizens panel assembled by the state is meeting Wednesday to explore what a registration system would look like. The fee would be imposed on canoes, kayaks, paddleboards or sailboats shorter than 16 feet.

Exactly what sort of fee or whether any of the “nonmotorized boats” will be exempted in a final recommendation is yet to be determined.

The panel will discuss what kind of fees would be charged and how those would be collected.

The working group would report to a boater advisory council, which would then make amendments before sending it to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Before any fee structure would be implemented, it would have to have legislative approval.

One member of the panel said he would favor some sort of small fee, perhaps $10-20 to help provide and maintain waterfront access and places for people who want to canoe, kayak, or paddleboard to park.