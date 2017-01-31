Florida teacher accused of putting student in headlock

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) – A central Florida teacher faces a child abuse charge after authorities say he put a high school student in a headlock and dragged him down some stairs.
Longwood police say 38-year-old Wilbert DelaCruz was arrested Monday.
Investigators tell local news outlets that DelaCruz put his arm around the student during an altercation on Friday at Lyman High School in Longwood.
Seminole County school district officials say DelaCruz is a social studies teacher who started as a substitute in 2003 and was hired full-time in 2004. He held several teaching positions at Oviedo, Lake Howell and Lyman high schools.
He remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
Records show he was released from jail on a $5,000 bond. It’s not clear whether he’s hired a lawyer.
