Fatal Lakeland crash causes minimal traffic delays

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed in Lakeland car accident.
Both directions of Massachusetts Avenue are blocked at Parker Street. However, there are reportedly very minimal delays.
WFLA News Channel 8’s Leslee Lacey suggests using Florida Avenue or Bartow Road for your morning commute.
