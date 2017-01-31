Endangered, sick 3-year-old missing from Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A three-year-old child is missing from Pasco County after possibly being taken by his father during a custodial interference.

Bane Wheeler is described as being three-feet tall and 30 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green jacket, a black and blue plaid shirt, dark pants and tennis shoes.

He has a scar in the middle of his forehead and a skintag on the inside of his left bicep.

Bane uses a nebulizer and is currently suffering from croup.

His father, Daniel Wheeler, 30, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and possibly khaki shorts. He is described as having “sky blue” eyes and is bald.

The Pasco County sheriff’s office said Daniel Wheeler took his child from a daycare located on US 19 just before 10 a.m.

They are believed to be in a Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate 9A47V9.

The sheriff’s office said to call 911 immediately if you see them.