Some airlines offering full refund in wake of travel ban

(WKRG) — Several airlines are promising full refunds to travelers caught in President Trump’s new travel ban.

American, United and Delta Airlines said they are complying with the temporary order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. Delta also said it would also be reaching out to help travelers affected by the ban.

American, the world’s largest airline, said it’s helping people with re-booking options.

United said it is offering customers affected by the ban with refunds and other accommodations.

British Airways and emirates also said they are helping travelers re-book tickets.

President Trump’s 90-day order bans citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country, unless they have green cards granting them resident status.