YOU PAID FOR IT: Clearwater Beach roundabout to get new pedestrian crossings

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Taxpayers spent millions to build the roundabout on Clearwater Beach 17 years ago, and now the city is spending thousands more to redesign pedestrian crossings at that busy intersection.

The original roundabout turned out to be a traffic engineering boondoggle because of an elevated fountain in the middle of the traffic circle that prevented motorists from seeing around the corner as they merged in and out of beach traffic.

The City of Clearwater spent a lot of taxpayer money to remove the fountain structure years ago, but the nearby crosswalks which are now considered hazardous remained for 17 years.

City traffic engineers now say it’s time to move the sidewalks farther away from the roundabout to protect pedestrians.

They will also remove landscaping on the roads that lead to and from the roundabout and install fencing to keep pedestrians from jaywalking at those locations.

Are all of these improvements another government boondoggle or are they a good use of taxpayers’ money?

