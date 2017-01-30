Winter Haven gun store owner adamant about keeping guns out of hands of thieves

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Jeff Riggeal knows a thing or two about being a gun store owner. He’s been in the business for more than 33 years.

A rash of gun store break-ins all over the Tampa Bay area has Riggeal on edge, along with other gun dealers.

“They don’t really care, these people, they don’t care what they do,” he told News Channel 8. “It’s sad.”

Riggeal’s Winter Haven store, “The Gun Room,” has been hit multiple times in the last several years, including last week, when a man tried to bust through the glass front doors.

The crook was even caught on camera, circling the store for nearly 45 minutes, according to Riggeal.

“I watched him on video the next morning. He circled the place, parked his truck in front of the store, got out of the truck, punched [the door] with a glass breaker, about six or seven times. Saw it wasn’t gonna work.”

The man got away with nothing.

Riggeal explained that the reason this crime was thwarted is because he’s spent a ton of money on security.

The glass on all of his front windows is three layers thick. If you go into his store after hours on any given day, you’ll find that the place is bare – no merchandise whatsoever.

The guns are locked up in a safe. Even the display case is behind plywood with an extra lock on it.

Then, there’s the high tech surveillance system and the expensive alarm.

Riggeal isn’t taking any chances.

“I just don’t want my guns on the street, that’s why I do what I do,” he explained.

“I don’t want one of my guns to kill a child. You know there’s a lot of gun stores that have been hit lately.”

Just this weekend, a gun store in Lakeland was hit. Nearly 46 guns were taken from Guns Galore. The owner did not have his merchandise locked up at the time, even though detectives warned him that he needed to take action.

By law, gun store owners are not required to lock up their merchandise at the end of each day.

For Riggeal, there’s simply no other way to do business. He’s spent a lot of money and will continue to do so, he said, to keep his guns off the streets.

“When my guns leave the store, they’re leaving legally,” he said.

“Never, never, never seen it this bad ….. never seen it this bad,” he added, shaking his head.