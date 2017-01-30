Straz Center offering $25 tickets to WICKED

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Here’s a budget-friendly option for those of you who want to see the hit musical WICKED.

The Straz Center in Tampa will be holding a day-of-performance lottery for a limited number of $25 seats. WICKED is returning to the Straz for performances from Feb. 1 to 26.

Those who are interested in participating in the lottery for a $25 ticket should go to the Straz Center ticket office two-and-a-half hours before each performance. Ask to have your name placed in the lottery drum. 30 minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats to be sold for $25. Payment must be in cash.

The lottery is available only in-person at the ticket office, with a limit of two tickets per person. Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, when purchasing tickets.

WICKED has been honored with a Grammy and three Tony Awards. It is the tale of an unlikely friendship between two women in the Land of Oz. WICKED tells the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, long before Dorothy drops in. Elphaba, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery and misunderstood. Glinda is beautiful, ambitious and very popular. The remarkable odyssey of how these unexpected friends changed each other’s lives for good has made WICKED one of the world’s most popular musicals.

The Straz Center is located at 1010 N. W. C. MacInnes Place in Tampa, 33602. (813) 229-7827