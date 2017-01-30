Rowdies deliver expansion application to MLS headquarters

NEW YORK (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rowdies officially delivered their expansion application to Major League Soccer headquarters in New York City on Monday.

Rowdies chairman and CEO Bill Edwards traveled to Manhattan along with Rowdies executives and others Monday morning.

Edwards met with MLS President Mark Abbott for a half hour and delivered the interactive expansion application. The application was designed to represent the bay area, including multiple videos of the scenery.

Examples of community support were included in the application, including more than 2,000 letters from politicians, local celebrities and fans.

“Major League Soccer was very impressed by our unique way of delivering our application,” said Edwards.

“We’ve worked very hard on all fronts to cover every aspect of the application that was sent to us by MLS just over a month ago. This is a very important step in the process and I believe our application will set us apart as the top potential expansion market.”

The trip also included a stop at Times Square to check out the #MLS2StPete billboard.

