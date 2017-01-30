Rowdies deliver expansion application to MLS headquarters

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
(Source: Tampa Bay Rowdies)
(Source: Tampa Bay Rowdies)

NEW YORK (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rowdies officially delivered their expansion application to Major League Soccer headquarters in New York City on Monday.

Rowdies chairman and CEO Bill Edwards traveled to Manhattan along with Rowdies executives and others Monday morning.

Edwards met with MLS President Mark Abbott for a half hour and delivered the interactive expansion application.  The application was designed to represent the bay area, including multiple videos of the scenery.

Examples of community support were included in the application, including more than 2,000 letters from politicians, local celebrities and fans.

“Major League Soccer was very impressed by our unique way of delivering our application,” said Edwards.

“We’ve worked very hard on all fronts to cover every aspect of the application that was sent to us by MLS just over a month ago. This is a very important step in the process and I believe our application will set us apart as the top potential expansion market.”

The trip also included a stop at Times Square to check out the #MLS2StPete billboard.

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s