Trump travel ban protest planned Monday at USF

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A huge protest is planned Monday at the University of South Florida to denounce President Donald Trump’s ban on visitors from seven predominately Muslim countries.
The protest is advertised on Facebook.
Hundreds of people have been invited. As of early Monday morning, nearly 300 claim they plan to attend.
Over the weekend, dozens of people were detained at U.S. airports upon arrival in the country, but were later released.
Many claim President Trump’s order is a retreat from traditional American values. As a result, they’re protesting the order. A protest was held in Ybor City on Sunday.
The event at USF gets underway at noon at MLK Plaza.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.