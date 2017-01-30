Trump travel ban protest planned Monday at USF

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A huge protest is planned Monday at the University of South Florida to denounce President Donald Trump’s ban on visitors from seven predominately Muslim countries.

The protest is advertised on Facebook.

Hundreds of people have been invited. As of early Monday morning, nearly 300 claim they plan to attend.

Over the weekend, dozens of people were detained at U.S. airports upon arrival in the country, but were later released.

Many claim President Trump’s order is a retreat from traditional American values. As a result, they’re protesting the order. A protest was held in Ybor City on Sunday.

The event at USF gets underway at noon at MLK Plaza.